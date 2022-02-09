Essex parents sign students out early to protest end to division’s COVID protocols

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - More than one week after the Essex County School Board voted to end mandatory masking and other COVID-19 mitigation protocols in the school division, parents and teachers are making their voices heard to protest the decision.

On Friday, the superintendent said 52 staff members called out of work on Friday as part of a “sick out” in response to the school board’s vote. The staffing shortage prompted an early dismissal for students.

Just a few days later, Ronnie Sidney II, who has two children in Essex County Public Schools, organized an effort to show support for those educators.

On Wednesday, Sidney said parents were going to sign their children out of school early and keep them at home on Thursday to stand in solidarity with teachers and staff.

“For me, today is all about showing unity,” he said. “This is a small community, so a lot of the teachers are relatives, some are former teachers, so I feel like it’s a duty and obligation to stand with them.”

Sidney picked up his fourth-grader on Wednesday afternoon and shared the concerns he has about his daughter going to school after the school board’s decision was made.

“She has asthma,” he said. “We’re just concerned about herself and her health, and her safety.”

Other parents, like Dashonda Fagains, picked up her children around 12 p.m.

“My children are really terrified to go to school due to COVID, and then they don’t feel safe,” she said.

An online petition is also circulating to restore COVID-19 mitigation strategies in the Essex County school division.

Over the phone, Dr. Harry Thomas III spoke to NBC12 about the students who signed out.

Out of the roughly 1,500 students enrolled in the school division, Dr. Thomas said 113 students were signed out early on Wednesday.

“This activism represents anger on the part of our staff. I recognize that,” said Dr. Thomas over the phone.

Dr. Thomas is also encouraging staff to find constructive ways to discuss their frustrations and have conversations with school board members to address this.

“I encourage that so both parties will have an opportunity to be heard regarding their decision, and we can begin to work constructively in ways to address both parties’ concerns.”

Dr. Thomas also said he recognizes the fear parents have.

“I’m making certain those concerns are being brought to the attention of our board members,” he said. “Our main focus will continue to be providing a guaranteed and viable curriculum for our students.”

However, parents are rallying to bring COVID-19 protocols back throughout the school division to protect their children and staff members.

“All we are asking is that they keep our kids safe,” said Ronnie Sidney II.

Dr. Thomas said there haven’t been any situations similar to Friday’s “sick out” among staff members this week and cleaning does continue inside their buildings.

“We have tried to convey to our county, custodial partners, the importance of cleaning thoroughly throughout our facilities, throughout our schools,” he said.

Dr. Thomas also said members of the school board will readdress one part of their motion from last Monday, regarding cleaning and sterilization inside schools, and provide clarity to this during their next school board meeting.

NBC12 also emailed members of the school board for comment but has not heard back.

