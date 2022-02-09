Healthcare Pros
Doctors say COVID increases the chances of multiple long-term heart issues and complications

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the CDC, one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease in the United States.

“We certainly know that there is a higher burden of comorbid heart disease in compared to the rest of the state of Virginia,” explains Dr. Matthew Roby, a cardiologist for Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

It’s a statistic only intensified by COVID.

“About 4% more patients will experience cardiovascular disease who would not have experienced the disease should they not have experienced COVID,” continues Dr. Roby.

Some of the serious complications include heart attack, stroke, blood clots, weakened heart, and congestive heart failure, but doctors are also noticing something else.

“Unfortunately, a lot of patients who struggle with feeling out of breath when they exert themselves, feeling tired all the time. I have a lot of people who have an abnormally fast heart rate. What we’re beginning to document is what we call a dysautonomia, and that’s a fancy word that means the autonomic or the automatic nervous system is out of whack,” he adds.

Doctors are also seeing myocarditis, a condition where there is inflammation or damage to the heart muscle in the absence of a blockage. Dr. Roby says he hears patients say the risk of getting myocarditis from the COVID vaccine is a reason they don’t want the shot, but Roby explains that recent statistics show a much higher risk of the issue in people who have had COVID.

“Your risk of getting myocarditis following an MRNA vaccine is somewhere in the range of 1-10 out of 100,000. If you get COVID, your risk is 146 in 100,000. Dramatically higher risk of myocarditis if you get COVID.”

Dr. Roby also adds the kind of people who get myocarditis from the vaccine usually are healthy young men who have mild symptoms.

Medical professionals say some people have put off treatment and preventative care because of the pandemic, making it more difficult to treat some patients. They’ve also seen an increase in pandemic related heart issues from stress.

“We saw a lot of what we call stress-induced cardiomyopathy or takotsubo cardiomyopathy from just the overall stress of the pandemic actually causing the body to have a surge in hormones and actually attacking the heart and causing the heart to become weak and almost mimicking a heart attack,” notes Dr. Roby. “Fortunately, those patients usually get better but it’s just an example of the toll the pandemic is taking on people’s hearts.”

