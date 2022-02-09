DMV is reminding drivers not to drink, drive ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As plans for Super Bowl Sunday are underway, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding drivers to make sure they have a game if they plan on drinking during the game.

The DMV says drunk driving was a factor in nearly 25 percent of fatal crashes last year in Virginia, and 238 people died due to alcohol-related crashes.

Here are some quick tips for safe traveling during Super Bowl weekend:

Plan ahead by arranging a ride or designating a sober driver if you plan on drinking. Make sure friends and family also have a plan to safely get home.

Be a friend and never let someone drive drunk.

Download a ride-sharing app and keep a list of local cab numbers.

Always wear a seat belt. That goes for both drivers and passengers.

Be prepared for weather conditions and pay attention to any weather or travel advisories.

