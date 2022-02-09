Healthcare Pros
DMV is reminding drivers not to drink, drive ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

DMV is reminding drivers not to drink, drive ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
The DMV says drunk driving was a factor in nearly 25 percent of fatal crashes last year in Virginia, and 238 people died due to alcohol-related crashes.(WAFB)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As plans for Super Bowl Sunday are underway, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding drivers to make sure they have a game if they plan on drinking during the game.

The DMV says drunk driving was a factor in nearly 25 percent of fatal crashes last year in Virginia, and 238 people died due to alcohol-related crashes.

Here are some quick tips for safe traveling during Super Bowl weekend:

  • Plan ahead by arranging a ride or designating a sober driver if you plan on drinking. Make sure friends and family also have a plan to safely get home.
  • Be a friend and never let someone drive drunk.
  • Download a ride-sharing app and keep a list of local cab numbers.
  • Always wear a seat belt. That goes for both drivers and passengers.
  • Be prepared for weather conditions and pay attention to any weather or travel advisories.

