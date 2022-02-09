Curling Club of Virginia sees surge in interest as Winter Olympics return

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Every four years, we get the chance to watch some unique sports in action at the Winter Olympics. One of the stand-outs is curling.

The unusual ice sport is gaining popularity, not only nationwide but right here in Richmond. There’s a local club that gets together to curl all the time. You can try it too!

Following the success of the United States men’s curling team at the 2018 Olympics, curling has experienced significant growth across the country.

“We just get a ton of interest and excitement and people asking questions,” President of the Curling Club of Virginia, Travis Hamilton, said.

The Curling Club of Virginia is a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides curling opportunities to the Richmond area.

Founded in 2011 by area curlers and curling enthusiasts, the club strives to promote, support, and grow the sport of curling in Virginia.

“I’ve lived here for about 20 years, and when I first moved down, I didn’t even think that there would be curling,” Hamilton said.

The club is on a mission to get people to either join the league or come out to cross something off their bucket list.

Hamilton’s childhood was rooted in curling.

“I’m Canadian. I went in middle school gym class; I walked to the curling rink in the winter,” he said.

Hamilton says the curling club is a diverse crowd consisting of men and women of all ages.

“People come from all kinds of different professions and backgrounds, people from Virginia, people that have moved here, all kinds of folks,” he said.

Hamilton says all you need to get involved is a pair of sneakers and a little confidence.

“It’s a much harder game than people realize,” he said. “It’s easy to play but hard to be good at.”

For more information and a schedule of public events, visit curlingva.org.

“We’ll have lots of opportunities to be able to come down, throw some rocks, learn about curling, and kind of see the atmosphere, learn to sweep, and get a little taste,” Hamilton said.

