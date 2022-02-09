Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.

Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at school last week. (Source: Associated Press/Cameron Mays)
By LEAH WILLINGHAM
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — High school students in a West Virginia city are planning to stage a walkout after they say they were made to attend a Christian assembly during school hours.

A mini revival took place last week at Huntington High School during COMPASS, the school’s version of homeroom.

Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers says the event was voluntary, organized by the school’s chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Flowers says there was supposed to be a signup sheet for students, but two teachers mistakenly brought their entire class.

Officials say it won’t happen again.

But some in the city say even voluntary church services have no place in school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vareisha Arrington & Sabrien Randrice Meredith
2 women arrested following fight at Glen Allen High School
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
RACC continues search for person who abandoned sick, emaciated dog
A deadly crash on Route 288 closed all southbound lanes in Powhatan County on Monday.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rt. 288 crash in Powhatan
The bridge was reopened following multiple crashes
Willey Bridge reopened following numerous accidents
The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts says today is the last day they will administer COVID...
News to Know for Feb. 8: Closings, delays; Blacksburg shooting arrest update; Missing Henrico man

Latest News

Memphis Restaurant Workers United protest after Starbucks fires Poplar/Highland store employees
Starbucks employees fired after announcing efforts to unionize in Memphis
From Jan. 31 through Feb. 5, these traffic enforcement efforts focused on distracted driving,...
Chesterfield Police stop over 430 vehicles during week-long traffic enforcement operation
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills....
Pfizer to study COVID-19 pill for kids
FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. Two Democratic...
Senators call for gas tax suspension to blunt rising prices