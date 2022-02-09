Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield pup to be featured in Puppy Bowl

Izzy, who is deaf, will represent Team Fluff during the mock football game.
Izzy, who is deaf, will represent Team Fluff during the mock football game.(discovery+/ Animal Planet/ ‘The Dogist’ Elias Weiss Friedman)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield pup is going to be featured on Sunday’s most popular game for our four-legged friends: The Puppy Bowl.

Izzy, who is deaf, will represent Team Fluff during the mock football game.

The American Pit Bull Terrier/American Staffordshire Terrier was recently adopted by a Chesterfield family.

The Puppy Bowl was filmed last year before she was adopted, so she will be going by her old name, Bunny.

You can catch the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet and Discovery+ at 2 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Vareisha Arrington & Sabrien Randrice Meredith
2 women arrested following fight at Glen Allen High School
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
RACC continues search for person who abandoned sick, emaciated dog
A deadly crash on Route 288 closed all southbound lanes in Powhatan County on Monday.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rt. 288 crash in Powhatan
The bridge was reopened following multiple crashes
Willey Bridge reopened following numerous accidents
The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts says today is the last day they will administer COVID...
News to Know for Feb. 8: Closings, delays; Blacksburg shooting arrest update; Missing Henrico man

Latest News

Shamrock the Block
After a two year hiatus, spring festivals, events return in Richmond
Shamrock the Block 2019
Shamrock The Block returns to Richmond next month
Single-game tickets go on sale March 5 at 11:00 a.m. (Source: Richmond Flying Squirrels)
Flying Squirrels’ single-game tickets go on sale next month
Chesterfield mom breaks American Women's Marathon record
Chesterfield mom breaks American Women's Marathon record