Chesterfield Police stop over 430 vehicles during week-long traffic enforcement operation

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police have released the results of their traffic enforcement operation in connection with its “In Memory Of” campaign.

From Jan. 31 through Feb. 5, these traffic enforcement efforts focused on distracted driving, seat belt use, speeding, and impaired driving in memory of Carlos Pereira III who died in a crash on June 26, 2021.

Here are the results of the operation:

Police stopped a total of 433 vehicles

450 summons were issued for a variety of traffic-related offenses - 30 for seat belt violations, 19 for hands-free law violations

83 pedestrian cards were handed out during 89 pedestrian safety talks with community members

