Bojangles Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits returns for a limited time
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This love month show your valentine just how berry much you love them with a Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit from Bojangles.
Bojangles is bringing the beloved biscuits back for a limited time only.
Each Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit is made from scratch by a Bojangles master biscuit maker.
These lovely-shaped biscuits will only be available through Feb. at participating locations.
