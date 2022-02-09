Bojangles Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits returns for a limited time

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This love month show your valentine just how berry much you love them with a Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit from Bojangles.

Bojangles is bringing the beloved biscuits back for a limited time only.

Bojangles Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit ((Source: Bojangles))

Each Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit is made from scratch by a Bojangles master biscuit maker.

These lovely-shaped biscuits will only be available through Feb. at participating locations.

Bojangles Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit ((Source: Bojangles))

