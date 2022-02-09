Healthcare Pros
Alleged MS-13 gang member accused of Bedford County abduction, murder begins trial

Coreas-Ventura exiting the first day of his trial Tuesday.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man accused of the abduction and murder of a 17-year-old from Lynchburg began his jury trial Tuesday.

Alleged MS-13 gang member Josue Coreas-Ventura is accused to have been involved in the death of Raymond Wood. He was previously found competent to stand trial.

Wood was killed in March 2017 in an incident with alleged members of the MS-13 gang.

Others involved in the Wood death have either already had their cases tried or are still working through the court system, as each case is being done separately (see bottom of this story).

Tuesday morning through early afternoon jury selection was done. The commonwealth then began with their opening statement about 2:45 p.m.

In that, they say Coreas-Ventura was one of the people who went to Wood’s house in Lynchburg in March 2017 and forced him into a Honda Accord.

From there Wood was taken to Roaring Run Road in Bedford County, where they allege Coreas-Ventura participated in stabbing Wood to his death.

They allege the reason behind this was because Wood was selling marijuana in a place MS-13 wanted to be in.

They say Coreas-Ventura, along with several others, scattered into some surrounding woods after the incident, while one person drove away.

The defense team declined to provide an opening statement.

Several witnesses were called Tuesday, including Wood’s mother, the woman who found his body on Roaring Run Road and a former Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Wood’s mother described him as having “so much energy” and the “sweetest kid you could ever meet.”

The commonwealth says they have 18 witnesses in this case. They expect the trial to go through at least the early part of next week.

