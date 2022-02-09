For the 18th straight year, House and Senate panels reject nursing home staffing mandates

It wasn’t the first time lawmakers had rejected a push for minimum staffing requirements in Virginia nursing homes.

But Tuesday’s vote by a House panel to kill legislation aimed at raising workforce standards was particularly frustrating for advocates amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has contributed to more than 4,700 deaths within the state’s long-term care facilities. A Senate committee defeated similar legislation last week, ending any hope of passing staffing requirements during this year’s General Assembly session.

Legislators have rejected the initiative for nearly two decades, but the latest votes came despite a year of intensive study on the topic by Virginia’s Joint Commission on Health Care, a standing workgroup dedicated to policy analysis. The commission’s final report listed staffing mandates as one of the top policy options for improving quality in state facilities, which rank below the national average when it comes to care.

Nationally, 31 percent of nursing homes have a one- or two-star staffing rating — the lowest of possible scores — from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. In Virginia, 43 percent of facilities are rated one or two stars, a ranking based on the expected number of direct care hours needed to adequately provide for residents.

More than 60 percent of low-staffed facilities in Virginia also receive poor health inspection ratings, according to the report, and understaffing is worst in nursing homes with high proportions of low-income and Black residents, who are disproportionately likely to be enrolled in Medicaid.

“I am trying my darndest to put a face on this,” said Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, whose latest bill marked her 18th attempt to pass staffing requirements through the General Assembly. “We are concerned about people who cannot afford basic care.”

