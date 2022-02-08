Youngkin issues flag order for Wednesday in honor of late Bridgewater College officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Youngkin has issued a flag order for Wednesday, February 9 to honor the officers lost on February 1 at Bridgewater College.

Bridgewater College Police Officer John Painter and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon “J.J.” A. Jefferson were shot while responding to a report of a suspicious person at Memorial Hall. The shooter shot at them, then ran off.

All Virginia flags are to be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds. This will last through sunset Wednesday.

