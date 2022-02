RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Willey Bridge has been reopened after multiple vehicles spun out of control causing numerous accidents.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: WILLEY BRIDGE (Chippenham to Parham) closed due to icy conditions and numerous accidents and incidents as a result. Expect bridge to remain closed until ice has cleared. Avoid the area @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/6PNHJd6D8I — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) February 8, 2022

Police say that the wet conditions, and drop in temperatures created ice on bridges and overpasses - and the Willey Bridge was especially bad.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.