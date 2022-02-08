Healthcare Pros
Virginia inmate sentenced in Michigan for daughter’s killing

(pexels.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) - A man serving life sentences in Virginia for raping and killing a woman in 1980 was sentenced Monday to an additional 35 to 50 years in prison in Michigan for the 1989 killing of his 14-year-old daughter.

Dennis Bowman pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in December for the killing of his daughter Aundria Bowman, whose body was found two years ago buried in his backyard in Hamilton, southwest of Grand Rapids.

He told police he pushed his daughter down the stairs, killing her, after she threatened to report he had molested her.

He buried her in a barrel in the backyard.

Bowman is serving two life sentences for the 1980 rape and murder of Kathleen Doyle in Norfolk, Virginia.

