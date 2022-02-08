Va. Republicans block effort to scrap 2006 gay marriage ban

Virginia voters probably won’t get a chance to take the now-defunct gay marriage ban out of the state’s Constitution after a GOP-led House of Delegates panel voted Tuesday to block an effort to give the state a do-over with marriage equality now widely accepted by the public.

An early-morning subcommittee hearing on the issue grew tense after a representative from the socially conservative Family Foundation suggested enshrining a fundamental right to marry in the Virginia Constitution could open the door to legally sanctioned polygamy, inter-family marriage, and child marriage.

After Republicans sided with the opponents and voted 6-4 to block the proposal, Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, a sponsor of the marriage-equality measure and one of the first openly gay men to serve in the General Assembly, confronted the Family Foundation’s Josh Hetzler at the back of a Capitol committee room.

“You guys are so far from Christian,” Sickles said. “How about you try a little love in your life.”

Unless House Republicans reverse course and support the same proposal coming over from the Senate, the amendment’s defeat likely marks the end of a multi-year effort to reaffirm LGBTQ equality in Virginia. The push began in early 2021 as Democrats used their majority power in the General Assembly to give the amendment initial passage. Though some Republicans support the measure, the GOP winning back a House majority last fall cast doubt over whether it would pass a second time and make it onto Virginians’ midterm ballots later this year.

As Sickles fumed, Hetzler and other conservatives in the room insisted things might’ve gone differently had Democrats offered up a “clean” repeal bill that didn’t seek to replace the ban with affirmative language declaring marriage “one of the vital personal rights essential to the orderly pursuit of happiness.”

In an interview, Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, the chairman of the House Privileges and Elections subcommittee that blocked the proposal, said he “absolutely” shared concerns about the potential unintended consequences of declaring marriage a right.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.