Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

UVA men’s basketball upsets No. 7 Duke on the road, 69-68 Monday night

(WHSV)
By BOB SUTTON
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining as Virginia knocked off No. 7 Duke 69-68. It was just the second 3-pointer on 12 attempts for the Cavaliers.

Jayden Gardner scored 17 points, Kadin Shedrick posted a career-high 16 points and Armaan Franklin had 11 points. Virginia (15-9, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won three games in a row.

Foul-plagued Mark Williams scored 16 points and Trevor Keels got all 12 of his points in the second half for Duke. Paolo Banchero was held to a season-low nine points and his desperation 3 hit the side of the backboard to end the game.

Most Read

Glen Allen's principal says students are safe and that there will be an increased police...
2 charged following fight at Glen Allen High School
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
A deadly crash on Route 288 closed all southbound lanes in Powhatan County on Monday.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rt. 288 crash in Powhatan
Henrico County Schools
Henrico schools no longer allowing maskless students in class
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
VT students from Richmond area share concerns after shooting in Blacksburg Friday night

Latest News

RVA Sports Awards.
RVA Sports Awards hosted by Tiki Barber celebrate community accomplishments
Capt. Michael Kohn
Virginia National Guard officer coaches Team USA Olympic bobsled team
Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, pose for photos after...
Congress questions independence of NFL’s Washington probe
Taylor Waddy is a girls state champion at 170 pounds
Louisa County freshman wins girls wrestling state title