Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and seasonable

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sun this afternoon will warm us back to normal, and we get even warmer the next few days!

Tuesday: Turning mostly sunny during the midday/afternoon. Highs near 50.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, high: 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low around 40, highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few rain or snow showers late in the day Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (rain or snow chance: 30%)

