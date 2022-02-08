Healthcare Pros
Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and seasonable

A Warm and dry stretch starts tomorrow
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sun this afternoon will warm us back to normal, and we get even warmer the next few days!

Tuesday: Turning mostly sunny during the midday/afternoon. Highs near 50.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, high: 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low around 40, highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few rain or snow showers late in the day Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (rain or snow chance: 30%)

