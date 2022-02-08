Healthcare Pros
Tuesday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for Icy spots this morning, then Mostly Sunny and seasonable

A Warm and dry stretch starts tomorrow
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day this morning for areas of freezing fog WEST of I-95

Freezing Fog is tiny LIQUID water droplets suspended in sub-freezing air. When the droplets touch a surface like a road/sidewalk/bridge, they freeze and can form a thin glaze of ice. Please be careful walking and driving this morning! I don’t anticipate widespread icing but spots are a good bet.

After sunrise, conditions should improve quickly.

Today: Freezing Fog Advisory for our western counties until 7am. Then mostly sunny during the afternoon. Lows in the upper 20s, Highs near 50.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, high: 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low around 40, highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few rain or snow showers late in the day Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (rain or snow chance: 30%)

