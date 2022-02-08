Healthcare Pros
Spring preview across Central Virginia with warmer temperatures ahead this week

High temperatures Wednesday through Saturday will reach the upper 50s and low 60s
Bill Draper shared this photo of Tuckahoe Creek park. Blue skies and warmer temperatures are...
By Nick Russo
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a cold stretch of weather during the month of January, a warm up is on the way for the second week of February.

An extended period of dry weather is expected for the mid to late part of of this week. Ample sunshine and a light southwesterly breeze will allow temperatures to warm up into the upper 50s to near 60 on Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures on Friday will likely reach the low 60s, and Saturday could be in the mid 60s! Get outside and enjoy the warm up while it lasts.

A notable cool down is expected on Sunday with high temperatures back into the 30s (in fact, there’s even a low chance for a little snow toward the end of the upcoming weekend).

