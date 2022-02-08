Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Jalen Mykal Pierce, 28 of Roanoke, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder for his involvement with the Melody Hookah Lounge deadly shooting Friday night.

According to Blacksburg Police, Pierce was taken in front of the Roanoke City Magistrate and released on a $10,000 secured bond.

Roanoke City Police, the ATF, and other agencies aided Blacksburg Police in bringing the charge against Pierce

Contact 540-443-1400 to reach Blacksburg Police. Utilize their tip line and remain anonymous through 540-961-1819 or ciu@blacksburg.gov.

