Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting

Blacksburg Police Department
Blacksburg Police Department(Blacksburg Police Department)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Jalen Mykal Pierce, 28 of Roanoke, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder for his involvement with the Melody Hookah Lounge deadly shooting Friday night.

According to Blacksburg Police, Pierce was taken in front of the Roanoke City Magistrate and released on a $10,000 secured bond.

Roanoke City Police, the ATF, and other agencies aided Blacksburg Police in bringing the charge against Pierce

Contact 540-443-1400 to reach Blacksburg Police. Utilize their tip line and remain anonymous through 540-961-1819 or ciu@blacksburg.gov.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glen Allen's principal says students are safe and that there will be an increased police...
2 charged following fight at Glen Allen High School
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
A deadly crash on Route 288 closed all southbound lanes in Powhatan County on Monday.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rt. 288 crash in Powhatan
Henrico County Schools
Henrico schools no longer allowing maskless students in class
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
VT students from Richmond area share concerns after shooting in Blacksburg Friday night

Latest News

Nearly a week since the shooting at Bridgewater College that killed two officers in the line of...
Leaders call for prayer, action during vigil for slain Bridgewater officers
Virginia inmate sentenced in Michigan for daughter’s killing
John Michael Collins
Police search for man last seen in December
Virginia Poison Control is urging people to be cautious when it comes to a liquid found inside...
Virginia Poison Center urges caution with reagent vial inside COVID testing kits