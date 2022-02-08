Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Students walk out, protest removal of chocolate milk from school lunch menu

Students in California walked out of class to rally outside, protesting the district’s decision to remove chocolate milk from the lunch menu. (Source: KCRA)
By Emily Van de Riet and Jason Marks
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCRA) - There was a mass student protest at a school in California on Friday over an issue near and dear to their hearts – chocolate milk.

The students of Sierra Vista K-8 School, which is southwest of Sacramento, walked out of class to rally outside, protesting the district’s decision to remove chocolate milk from the lunch menu due to its high sugar content.

Students say they were caught off guard by the district’s decision and quickly organized to take action.

A district official says a compromise was reached – chocolate milk will return for one day every other week.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vareisha Arrington & Sabrien Randrice Meredith
2 women arrested following fight at Glen Allen High School
A deadly crash on Route 288 closed all southbound lanes in Powhatan County on Monday.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rt. 288 crash in Powhatan
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
RACC continues search for person who abandoned sick, emaciated dog
Henrico police are investigating several fights that occurred at the Deep Run H.S. basketball...
Police investigate fights at Deep Run High School basketball games
A student wearing a mask
Supreme Court of Virginia dismisses lawsuit filed by Chesapeake parents over school masking

Latest News

Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grill of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa,...
COVID-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, US
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
RACC continues search for person who abandoned sick, emaciated dog
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Canadian trucker protest causes ripple effects
The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office said it recover over 30 stolen items following a two-year...
Man arrested following 2-year investigation into construction site larcenies