Shamrock The Block returns to Richmond next month

Shamrock the Block 2019
Shamrock the Block 2019(NBC12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Have you been looking to cure your “Cabin Fever?” The good news is Shamrock The Block is returning to Richmond next month!

The free event will take place on March 12, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Leigh and Broad Streets.

If you are looking to become a vendor, click here.

