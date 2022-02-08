Shamrock The Block returns to Richmond next month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Have you been looking to cure your “Cabin Fever?” The good news is Shamrock The Block is returning to Richmond next month!

The free event will take place on March 12, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Leigh and Broad Streets.

If you are looking to become a vendor, click here.

