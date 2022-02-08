Healthcare Pros
Richmond Public Schools proposes cuts to its virtual academy

RPS parents and staff voiced their concerns about the school district scaling back on its...
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Richmond, school board members are taking some heat from parents and staff as they consider scaling down RPS’ virtual academy.

RPS plans to make the cuts for the next school year. Superintendent Jason Kamras noted that the virtual academy has over 70 positions - in addition to the district’s normal staffing levels.

Kamras says continuing the virtual program with that amount of staffing is not sustainable unless they can get more funding.

He is proposing cutting the program to ten teachers and targeting the virtual academy to students who need virtual learning the most - like those with medical conditions or with vulnerable family members who could be put at risk if those students went to school in person.

However, these proposals arent final.

The school board is set to vote on the final budget later this month.

To watch Monday night’s school board meeting, click here.

