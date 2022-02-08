Richmond, Henrico respond to multiple crashes due to icy roads

RICHMOND/HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County and the Richmond Metropolitan Area is issuing a traffic advisory after icy road conditions cause multiple crashes in both areas.

⚠️⚠️⚠️Please be careful on ramps, bridges and overpasses this morning! ⚠️⚠️⚠️ I’m seeing a lot of accidents happening in those areas due too icy conditions @NBC12 — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) February 8, 2022

Police in Henrico and Richmond have responded to multiple crashes since 5:45 a.m.

Transportation department officials have been contacted to provide treatment to the roadways in preparation for rush hour traffic.

Drivers are advised to use caution while out on the roads.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.