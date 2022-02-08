Healthcare Pros
Richmond, Henrico respond to multiple crashes due to icy roads

As of 5:45 a.m., there have been multiple crashes reported throughout Richmond and Henrico. ...
As of 5:45 a.m., there have been multiple crashes reported throughout Richmond and Henrico.
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND/HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County and the Richmond Metropolitan Area is issuing a traffic advisory after icy road conditions cause multiple crashes in both areas.

Police in Henrico and Richmond have responded to multiple crashes since 5:45 a.m.

Transportation department officials have been contacted to provide treatment to the roadways in preparation for rush hour traffic.

Drivers are advised to use caution while out on the roads.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

