Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

RACC continues search for person who abandoned sick, emaciated dog

By Desiree Montilla
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is continuing its search for the person responsible for leaving a dog behind a dumpster at their facility.

Welp, this story just went from bad to worse. 💔 Olympus wasn’t left out front @racc_shelter Sunday morning at 9:30am in...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

RAAC released a video surveillance video - that is heartbreaking to watch - of a person dumping Olympus at their facility around 2:36 Sunday morning - when it was 19 degrees outside.

Olympus can be seen trying to follow the person, but shortly collapses. He was outside for seven hours when he was discovered by RACC staff at 9:30 that morning.

Volunteers say he couldn’t stand, was freezing cold, skin, and bones, and had dirt pouring out of his mouth.

The director was able to take the dog to Virginia Veterinary Centers and used her heated seats and heat in her car to keep him alive long enough to reach the hospital.

RACC: Dog left behind dumpster in freezing temperatures
RACC: Dog left behind dumpster in freezing temperatures(WWBT)

Once he arrived at the hospital, the dog’s temperature was too low to read and his blood pressure wasn’t strong enough to place an IV.

The dog was taken to Virginia Veterinary Centers for treatment
The dog was taken to Virginia Veterinary Centers for treatment(Richmond Animal Care and Control)

RACC says Olympus is doing better and more test results are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A deadly crash on Route 288 closed all southbound lanes in Powhatan County on Monday.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rt. 288 crash in Powhatan
Vareisha Arrington & Sabrien Randrice Meredith
2 women arrested following fight at Glen Allen High School
Henrico police are investigating several fights that occurred at the Deep Run H.S. basketball...
Police investigate fights at Deep Run High School basketball games
A student wearing a mask
Supreme Court of Virginia dismisses lawsuit filed by Chesapeake parents over school masking
Virginia Poison Control is urging people to be cautious when it comes to a liquid found inside...
Virginia Poison Center urges caution with reagent vial inside COVID testing kits

Latest News

As the number of new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate start to drop, however, health...
Over 4,600 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate continues to drop
From Jan. 31 through Feb. 5, these traffic enforcement efforts focused on distracted driving,...
Chesterfield Police stop over 430 vehicles during nearly month-long traffic enforcement operation
Shamrock the Block 2019
Shamrock The Block returns to Richmond next month
Single-game tickets go on sale March 5 at 11:00 a.m. (Source: Richmond Flying Squirrels)
Flying Squirrels’ single-game tickets go on sale next month