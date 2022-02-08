Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police search for man last seen in December

John Michael Collins
John Michael Collins(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a man who was last seen in December.

John Michael Collins, 59, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 28, 2022.

His family has not had contact with him since Dec. 22, 2021, and says he may be experiencing a mental illness.

Police said that his family had routinely checked his home and neighbors have not seen him.

Officials said that on Dec. 24, Collins was seen walking along Schaaf Drive, in Henrico’s west end, near Forest Avenue and Skipwith Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Detective J. Seay at 804-652-5680.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Glen Allen's principal says students are safe and that there will be an increased police...
2 charged following fight at Glen Allen High School
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
A deadly crash on Route 288 closed all southbound lanes in Powhatan County on Monday.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rt. 288 crash in Powhatan
Henrico County Schools
Henrico schools no longer allowing maskless students in class
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
VT students from Richmond area share concerns after shooting in Blacksburg Friday night

Latest News

Nearly a week since the shooting at Bridgewater College that killed two officers in the line of...
Candle vigil to be held in Richmond for Bridgewater College
Virginia Poison Control is urging people to be cautious when it comes to a liquid found inside...
Virginia Poison Center urges caution with reagent vial inside COVID testing kits
A student wearing a mask
Supreme Court of Virginia dismisses lawsuit filed by Chesapeake parents over school masking
Virginia Capitol.
‘Second Look’ bill would allow incarcerated to petition for resentencing