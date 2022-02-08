Over 4,600 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate continues to drop

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The number of new COVID-19 cases along with the state’s testing positivity rate is starting to drop, however, health officials say they are seeing an uptick in COVID-associated deaths due to a backlog in reporting, and that the majority of deaths happened last month; 120 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,588,958 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Feb. 8, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Tuesday, 4,689 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 17,227 deaths, with 120 deaths reported since the day before.

Currently, there are 2,178 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

According to Julian Walker with the VHHA, a hospitalization is only added to the total count if it’s the primary reason the patient is hospitalized. For example, if someone went to a hospital with a broken bone and tested positive, they wouldn’t be counted in the coronavirus bed count.

“That is the standard for how we collect the data in the survey that informs the dashboard,” Walker said. ”The question is specifically worded to indicate that we are looking for hospitalizations where COVID is the primary cause.”

On Tuesday, the 7-day testing positivity rate is 19.1%%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,857 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 112,230 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least three confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak. This applies to all COVID-19 outbreaks reported to the VDH on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

VDH continues to track testing: 12,472,403 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 68,828 cases, 1,294 hospitalizations, 667 deaths

Henrico: 61,468 cases, 1,339 hospitalizations, 814 deaths

Richmond: 42,618 cases, 1,017 hospitalizations, 419 deaths

Hanover: 20,537 cases, 411 hospitalizations, 237 deaths

Petersburg: 8,064 cases, 214 hospitalizations, 123 deaths

Goochland: 3,684 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 40 deaths

