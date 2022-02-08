Healthcare Pros
Official: Crane fell at site of I-64 bridge-tunnel expansion

The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (Source: VDOT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A crane fell off a construction barge at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project site in southeastern Virginia, but an official says no one was hurt.

Steve Meyers is a spokesman for Hampton Roads Connector Partners. He says the crane fell Tuesday morning.

Meyers says the crane was being moved on the barge when it fell, but the operator escaped before it went into the water.

He says an investigation is underway.

The crane was working on a new trestle near Willoughby Spit in Norfolk.

The bridge-tunnel carries Interstate 64 across Hampton Roads Harbor near the Chesapeake Bay and connects Norfolk and Hampton.

The $3.8 billion project is expected to relieve congestion and be completed in 2025.

