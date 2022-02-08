News to Know for Feb. 8: Closings, delays; Blacksburg shooting arrest update; Missing Henrico man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day, and some schools are announcing closures and delays. Let’s dive into that and our other top headlines.

Closings & Delays

Our Andrew Freiden has issued a First Alert Weather Day for this morning due to freezing fog - so be careful while walking and driving.

School districts like Louisa, and Spotsylvania are opening two hours late today.

Here’s the full list of delays.

Blacksburg Shooting Update

A second person has been charged in the deadly shooting at a Blacksburg hookah lounge.

28-year-old Jalen Mykal Pierce was arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact of first-degree murder for his role in the shooting.

He has since been released on a $10,000 bond.

Police have not yet said what role they believe he played in the shooting that left a high schooler dead and 4 others injured Friday night.

24-year-old Jamel Flint was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Bridgewater Prayer Vigil

A somber gathering in Richmond as faith leaders, the city’s police chief, and Governor Glenn Youngkin were among those attending a candlelight vigil to honor the two fallen Bridgewater officers.

It’s been a week since the tragic shooting on the Bridgewater College campus that claimed the lives of the two officers and best friends J.J. Jefferson and John Painter.

The Bridgewater tragedy and threats of violence like on college campuses across the country had many in the crowd asking what it would take to stop the violence.

As candles were lit, Governor Youngkin believes now is the time for reflection.

A GoFundMe page set up for the families raised nearly $150-thousand dollars.

The funeral for those two fallen officers is tomorrow morning at 11:00.

The service will be held at J-M-U’s Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.

We will carry the funeral live - on the nbc12 news app

Missing Henrico Man

Police are asking for your help finding a missing man - who hasn’t been seen since Christmas Eve.

59-year-old John Michael Collins’ family says he may be experiencing mental illness.

They haven’t spoken to him since Dec. 22, 2021.

Collins was last seen near Forest Avenue and Skipwith Road in Henrico’s west end - but that sighting was on Christmas Eve.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

Virginia Supreme Court Dismisses Lawsuit

The Virginia Supreme Court dismisses a lawsuit - challenging Governor Youngkin’s executive order - that lifts mask mandates at schools.

Last month 13 parents in Chesapeake filed a lawsuit claiming Gov. Youngkin overstepped with that executive order - allowing parents to decide if their child will wear a mask in school or not.

However, the court threw out that lawsuit - citing technicalities.

This comes just days after a judge in Arlington ruled in favor of seven school districts - including RichmondPpublic Schools - to temporarily halt the executive order.

Attorneys for the Chesapeake parents say this is far from over.

Richmond Raceway Testing Site Shuts Down

Due to waning demand, today is the last day you can get a test there.

The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts says it will offer mobile testing events in its place.

The mobile testing events will start later this week, with the schedule posted online.

Final Thought

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine - and shadows will fall behind you” - Walt Whitman

