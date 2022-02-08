Man arrested following 2-year investigation into construction site larcenies

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office said it recover over 30 stolen items following a two-year investigation.

On Nov. 30, the sheriff’s office executed a warrant in Chester as part of an investigation into larcenies at residential construction sites.

While executing the search warrant, over 30 items stolen from multiple jurisdictions were found, officials said.

Deputies arrested and charged Gerardo Diaz Maciel, 28, of Chester, with three counts of grand larceny and two counts of grand larceny with intent to sell.

Officials said there may be additional charges as the investigation continues.

