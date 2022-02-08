Leaders call for prayer, action during vigil for slain Bridgewater officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly a week since the shooting at Bridgewater College that killed two officers in the line of duty, clergy, college students, and political leaders came together for a candle prayer vigil in Richmond Monday night.

“We know your Holy Spirit is a wind that blows unity into every street, into every neighborhood, into every town, into every university, into every college,” Reverend Shane Schlesman said. “God, you can blow your wind of unity across the isle of blue and red and bring this counter together.”

Police Chief Gerald Smith was among those in attendance. He says now, more than ever, the sacrifice of officers like John Painter and JJ Jefferson needs to be recognized and respected.

“Jefferson and Painter gave their lives for the safety of others, and that is a debt we must never forget; we owe it to them and their families,” Smith said.

While prayers were said for Painter and Jefferson, Chaplain Joe Ellison, who organized the event at Monroe Park, said the vigil was also held to discuss recent threats to college campuses.

US lawmaker reflects on deadly Bridgewater College shooting tragedy and his personal connection to the region

“We were concerned about all the bomb threats on HBCU campuses, so it was just unfortunate timing with Bridgewater and this,” Ellison said.

“There’s an ill wind blowing through our nation, and it’s blowing through the commonwealth,” said Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. “I watched a mother cry last night and could not do anything to comfort her. I watched a daughter morn for her father, and we have to stop that.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares we also at the vigil. Youngkin is calling for reflection, not just for the families of the victims, but also for college students across the commonwealth still shaken by the events at Bridgewater.

“Pray for those who are here to serve and protect all of the students who might be feeling fear and anxiety as a result of feeling unsafe,” Youngkin said.

Ellison hopes to shine a light on the issue of violence on or near college campuses, like the shooting near Virginia Tech on Friday that killed an 18-year-old.

“We don’t want a parent to get a call from their child saying, ‘mom, I’m barricaded in the library,’ ‘mom, I’m barricaded in the dorm,’ ‘dad, I’m barricaded in the basement because there’s an active shooter,’” Ellison said. “No parent should go through that.”

Ellison says later this week he’ll be headed up to the Shenandoah Valley to lend support to the community if needed.

“This is about the Commonwealth, brother and sisters coming together because this Commonwealth is hurting,” Ellison said. “Bridgewater College is hurting, Virginia Tech is hurting, the Jefferson and Painter family are hurting. We got to do our part to support our brothers and sisters and support their families.”

As candles were lit, NAACP President J.J. Minor says that now is also the time for action. Minor challenged all leaders who were present to come to the table to discuss solutions that could be implemented now to help curb the violence.

“Prayer is what we need, but we also need action, and faith without works is dead,” Minor said. “People, I’m calling on everyone to come together for some common-sense solutions. Come to the table and let’s tackle these issues once and for all.”

A GoFundMe page set up for the families of the two fallen officers was capped off on Monday at nearly close to $150,000.

