In key vote, Democrats reject Wheeler Cabinet appointment

Andrew Wheeler arrives to testify at a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing to...
Andrew Wheeler arrives to testify at a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing to be the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Democrats who narrowly control the Virginia Senate have voted unanimously against approving former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Cabinet.

The party-line vote in the chamber Tuesday was 21-19.

The action isn’t necessarily the end of the line for the issue.

The resolution still needs a final procedural vote in the Senate before it moves to the GOP-controlled House, which could push for changes.

A spokesperson for Youngkin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

