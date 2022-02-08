In key vote, Democrats reject Wheeler Cabinet appointment

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Democrats who narrowly control the Virginia Senate have voted unanimously against approving former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Cabinet.

The party-line vote in the chamber Tuesday was 21-19.

The action isn’t necessarily the end of the line for the issue.

The resolution still needs a final procedural vote in the Senate before it moves to the GOP-controlled House, which could push for changes.

A spokesperson for Youngkin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

