Flying Squirrels’ single-game tickets go on sale next month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready baseball fans! By attending The Richmond Flying Squirrel’s Annual Nutzy Block Party, you will get the first chance to purchase individual game tickets for the 2022 season.

The free event will be March 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“Annually, the first day of ticket sales has been more like a family reunion,” said Flying Squirrels CEO Todd Parnell. “We are excited to be back with a full-blown block party to kick off individual ticket sales and usher in what is certain to be an exciting 2022 season full of new memories for all.”

Single-game tickets go on sale at 11:00 a.m. in-person and online.

The first 100 fans who purchase tickets or exchange vouchers for tickets at the box office on March 5 will also receive a free T-shirt. All fans who purchase tickets or redeem vouchers for tickets at Nutzy’s Block Party will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win prize packs.

The event will also feature giveaways, games for kids, and live music. Food trucks will also be on site.

The Flying Squirrels’ home opener is set for Tuesday, April 12 against the Altoona Curve.

