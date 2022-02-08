COVID testing at Chesterfield Fairground to close

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health District is closing the Community Testing Center at the Chesterfield Fairgrounds as testing demand is decreasing.

The last day for the center to be open will be Feb. 10.

The center initially opened following a testing demand during the holidays and due to the surge of the Omicron variant.

The clinic will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

