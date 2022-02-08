Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

COVID testing at Chesterfield Fairground to close

(Source: KEYC News Now)
(Source: KEYC News Now)(KEYC News Now)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health District is closing the Community Testing Center at the Chesterfield Fairgrounds as testing demand is decreasing.

The last day for the center to be open will be Feb. 10.

The center initially opened following a testing demand during the holidays and due to the surge of the Omicron variant.

The clinic will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Vareisha Arrington & Sabrien Randrice Meredith
2 women arrested following fight at Glen Allen High School
A deadly crash on Route 288 closed all southbound lanes in Powhatan County on Monday.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rt. 288 crash in Powhatan
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
RACC continues search for person who abandoned sick, emaciated dog
Henrico police are investigating several fights that occurred at the Deep Run H.S. basketball...
Police investigate fights at Deep Run High School basketball games
A student wearing a mask
Supreme Court of Virginia dismisses lawsuit filed by Chesapeake parents over school masking

Latest News

Testing will be available by walk-in and appointment only.
Looking for COVID-19 tests? Here’s some testing opportunities available this week
FILE
COVID-19 deaths still a worry as BA.2 surfaces
As the number of new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate start to drop, however, health...
Over 4,600 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate continues to drop
The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
Some school mask mandates ending as new COVID cases drop