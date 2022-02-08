Healthcare Pros
COVID-19 deaths still a worry as BA.2 surfaces

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Virginia’s death toll from the coronavirus has climbed by 120 people since Monday, February 7, with a positivity rate for PCR tests coming in at 19.1% across the commonwealth.

There have been more deaths from COVID-19 than some state populations and University of Virginia doctors say this is something that could have been prevented.

“Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Nine-hundred-thousand people are larger than those state populations. It’s larger than the population of the District of Columbia. So this is, you know, a very sad and grim milestone.” said Doctor Costi Sifri with UVA Health. “The biggest spikes have all occurred, in general, after we’ve seen a surge or a wave of infection. That’s what we’re seeing right now.”

The Blue Ridge Health District has seen more than 350 COVID-19 related deaths since it started tracking statistics in February 2020.

“We do a very good job of keeping people alive for a period of time, but in the end, unfortunately, those people that succumb to infection do so.” said Dr. Sifri.

While cases are expected to drop, a new variant - BA.2 - could cause some issues. Doctors say they may sound like a broken record, but the best way to prevent the rising deaths is to get vaccinated and boosted.

All Virginians who are ages 5 and older can schedule a vaccine appointment through the BRHD.

