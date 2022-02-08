Chesterfield teacher honored for creative learning approach

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County teacher is on a mission to get her kids excited about learning. One parent says she’s even seeing her son make great strides because of her teaching.

A 5th-grade teacher makes a real splash with her students as they learn all about the ocean.

It’s an immersive learning environment - straight out of “Finding Nemo.”

“I want school and my room to be a place they want to be, not where they have to be,” Mrs. Moody said.

And the kids absolutely love it.

“Our class is different from almost every class. We do different stuff, we still do math, reading, and all that, but she makes it fun,” Jaiden Brown said.

The students pick up the information faster, but more importantly, they’re actively thinking about the material.

“They went to library the week after I did this, and they all came back with ocean books, and they never looked at ocean books before. It just broadens their minds to different things…if you’re not excited about what you’re learning, then it’s going to leave your brain the second you leave school,” Mrs. Moody said.

But that’s the case in this situation.

“As a fellow educator myself, it brings tears to my eyes to see that my child loves learning, and he enjoys coming to class. He enjoys seeing her every day,” Latoya Brown, Jaiden’s mom, said.

The incredible room transformation is a regular occurrence. It all depends on her lesson plan. One time, her room was turned into a science laboratory.

These mad scientists learned all about the atom family. But as Mrs. Moody continued to build chemistry in her classroom, something extraordinary happened in math. She says the kids learned how to compare and order decimals, but then they wanted to skip recess and continue working.

“I can’t say how amazing she is. Right now, teachers are going through a lot, and for her to find the time to do all of the things she’s doing to connect with young students, including my son...she definitely needed to be afforded this opportunity,” Latoya Brown said.

That’s why Mrs. Moody was nominated for NBC12′s Acts of Kindness. But Mrs. Moody’s kindness to her students doesn’t end inside the classroom.

“Jaiden had COVID right after Christmas break, and she would FaceTime him, so he would not miss class,” Latoya Brown said.

“Yes, I want to make sure he gets the curriculum while he’s out. But the biggest thing is that I want him to know…even though he’s not here, I’m still talking about him. I’m still looking for him to take my lunch count in the morning to just make him feel connected and part of the family, even though he is away from us,” Mrs. Moody said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.