Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield Police stop over 430 vehicles during nearly month-long traffic enforcement operation

From Jan. 31 through Feb. 5, these traffic enforcement efforts focused on distracted driving,...
From Jan. 31 through Feb. 5, these traffic enforcement efforts focused on distracted driving, seat belt use, speeding, and impaired driving in memory of Carlos Pereira III who died in a crash on June 26, 2021.(Pixabay)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police have released the results of their traffic enforcement operation in connection with its “In Memory Of” campaign.

From Jan. 31 through Feb. 5, these traffic enforcement efforts focused on distracted driving, seat belt use, speeding, and impaired driving in memory of Carlos Pereira III who died in a crash on June 26, 2021.

‘He had a good heart’: Mother urges others to drive safely following son’s death

Here are the results of the operation:

  • Police stopped a total of 433 vehicles
  • 450 summons were issued for a variety of traffic-related offenses - 30 for seat belt violations, 19 for hands-free law violations
  • 83 pedestrian cards were handed out during 89 pedestrian safety talks with community members

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A deadly crash on Route 288 closed all southbound lanes in Powhatan County on Monday.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rt. 288 crash in Powhatan
Vareisha Arrington & Sabrien Randrice Meredith
2 women arrested following fight at Glen Allen High School
Henrico police are investigating several fights that occurred at the Deep Run H.S. basketball...
Police investigate fights at Deep Run High School basketball games
A student wearing a mask
Supreme Court of Virginia dismisses lawsuit filed by Chesapeake parents over school masking
Virginia Poison Control is urging people to be cautious when it comes to a liquid found inside...
Virginia Poison Center urges caution with reagent vial inside COVID testing kits

Latest News

As the number of new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate start to drop, however, health...
Over 4,600 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate continues to drop
Shamrock the Block 2019
Shamrock The Block returns to Richmond next month
Single-game tickets go on sale March 5 at 11:00 a.m. (Source: Richmond Flying Squirrels)
Flying Squirrels’ single-game tickets go on sale next month
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
RACC continues search for person who abandoned sick, emaciated dog