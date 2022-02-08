After a two year hiatus, spring festivals, events return in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we look ahead to warmer weather in the next couple of weeks, spring will also bring back some outdoor events and gatherings that have been postponed over the last two years.

On March 12, Shamrock The Block will be making its return to Scott’s Addition, along with the Church Hill Irish Festival on March 26-27.

“It feels like it’s been about 20 years honestly; it’s been too long,” Stokes McCune, director of the Church Hill Irish Festival.

McCune says that he has been disappointed that the event could not be held for the last two years, but he expects to see anywhere from 20,000 to 25,000 at this year’s event.

He says to make sure the event goes smoothly, organizers are working with the health department on any guidance needed for the event.

“We just want to make sure it’s a safe and fun event for everyone,” McCune said. “We’ll do whatever they tell us to do to make it happen, but we’re just excited about it happening and getting people back up here on the Hill, and seeing what we do with the Irish Festival, and having a good time - that’s what we do.”

Also, in March, the Richmond Flying Squirrels will be selling tickets for its 2022 season, starting at Nutzy’s Block Party on March 5.

“It’s not just us rolling up an individual ticket window and selling tickets like April 12 or July 4; it’s a whole thing. It’s a whole festival right out here on Squirrels way,” said Todd Parnell, CEO of the Flying Squirrels.

Parnell says, for now, they are still waiting to hear from Major League Baseball in April if there will be any additional guidance for spectators at sporting events.

If the number of Omicron cases becomes lower, he does not believe any capacity limitations will be put on stadiums like at the beginning of last season.

Parnell says this year they’ve been planning out events for fans all season long and can’t wait to celebrate old traditions.

The free block party event will be on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

