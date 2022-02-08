Healthcare Pros
2 women arrested following fight at Glen Allen High School

Vareisha Arrington & Sabrien Randrice Meredith
Vareisha Arrington & Sabrien Randrice Meredith(Henrico Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two women have been arrested following a fight at Glen Allen High School Monday morning.

Officers responded to the school shortly after 10:00 a.m. for reports of a fight. That is when they arrested Vareisha Arrington, 19, of Henrico, and Sabrien Randrice Meredith, 18, of Henrico.

Students were safe, and the “lock and teach” continued through the school day. As a precaution, there was increased police presence on the school campus during lunch and as students left for the day.

Police charged two adult women with assault and trespassing. Officials have not yet clarified if the two women were both students.

Officials are continuing to investigate what led to the fight.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

