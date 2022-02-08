Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

1 dead after 6 ice skaters fall through frozen reservoir in California

Officials in California said six ice skaters fell through a frozen reservoir, leaving one...
Officials in California said six ice skaters fell through a frozen reservoir, leaving one person dead.(Sierra County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Six people who were ice skating on a frozen reservoir in California fell through the ice, leaving one person dead.

The Sierra County Sheriffs Office said eight people in total were skating on Stampede Reservoir on Saturday when six of them fell through the ice. The remaining two skaters who did not fall through the ice attempted to lift the others to safety.

Police aided in successfully rescuing five of the six skaters, with one of them suffering a dislocated shoulder. However, one skater could not be found. His body was recovered Sunday by dive team members. He was identified as William Smallfield, 72.

Officials warn to stay off frozen ponds and lakes to avoid any risk.

Sierra County is 120 miles northeast of Sacramento and bordering Reno, Nevada.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glen Allen's principal says students are safe and that there will be an increased police...
2 charged following fight at Glen Allen High School
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
A deadly crash on Route 288 closed all southbound lanes in Powhatan County on Monday.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rt. 288 crash in Powhatan
Henrico County Schools
Henrico schools no longer allowing maskless students in class
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
VT students from Richmond area share concerns after shooting in Blacksburg Friday night

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in...
Biden threatens: No gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
John Michael Collins
Police search for man last seen in December
FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff
A grandma is in shock after witnessing a man trying to break into her Las Vegas home on...
Las Vegas grandma credits home security system after stranger breaks into home