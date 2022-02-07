Virginia Senate defeats bill to eliminate most mandatory minimum sentences
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Senate killed Hoe Morrissey’s bill to eliminate almost all mandatory minimum sentences.
Two Democrats joined with all Republicans to defeat the measure Monday afternoon.
Morrissey’s bill would have eliminated mandatory minimums, except for aggravated murder of a police officer.
The bill would have allowed judges more sentencing discretion.
