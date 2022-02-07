Healthcare Pros
Virginia Senate defeats bill to eliminate most mandatory minimum sentences

Virginia State Capitol.((Source: Capital News Service))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Senate killed Hoe Morrissey’s bill to eliminate almost all mandatory minimum sentences.

Two Democrats joined with all Republicans to defeat the measure Monday afternoon.

Morrissey’s bill would have eliminated mandatory minimums, except for aggravated murder of a police officer.

The bill would have allowed judges more sentencing discretion.

