Virginia Poison Center urges caution with reagent vial inside COVID testing kits

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As families across the country start to get their free COVID-19 testing kits through the mail, officials from the Virginia Poison Center are urging families to be careful when they’re using their at-home tests.

“Across the nation, poison centers have been getting more calls on the so-called reagents, or the liquid vials that come with the COVID tests,” said Fiorella Carhuaz, a health educator with the Virginia Poison Center.

The liquid in most vials (aka reagent) is poisonous, luckily it comes in tiny amounts. Usually, not enough to cause a poisoning in an accident. Do call us for guidance if you/loved one is exposed to this liquid. We'll know if amount & type of liquid can cause trouble. #COVID19 https://t.co/MFkVRqHV1m — Virginia Poison Center (@VAPoisonCenter) January 20, 2022

Carhuaz said the liquid in these vials is considered poisonous. However, the small amounts it comes in aren’t a cause for huge concern.

“It is highly unlikely that it will cause death because of the quantity,” she said. “The quantities that come with the average reagent is usually not a cause of huge concern.”

However, Carhuaz said this could cause irritation if it ends up in your eyes.

“The toxin can be irritating for the eyes,” she said.

Carhuaz said she hadn’t seen a huge increase in calls at the Virginia Poison Center because of the chemical found in these at-home test kits. However, she said they get calls that include adults mistaking the vials for eye drops and children tasting it.

“Typical calls that we see is that adults sometimes mistake them for eye drops, and sometimes a child gets into them and might have a taste of it because it’s somewhere where it’s reachable or within reach,” she said.

Carhuaz urges families to stay alert and store their COVID-19 tests away in a secure place away from personal products, like eye drops.

“Make sure you store it out of sight and reach of children and, for that matter, pets too,” she said.

If the liquid does get into your eyes, Carhuaz urges people to rinse out their eyes for 15 to 30 seconds and call poison control immediately.

If you accidently ingest this liquid or put it in your eyes, you can call the Virginia Poison Center at (804)-828-9123 or Poison Control at their toll-free number: (800)-222-1222.

