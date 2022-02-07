Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VDOF urging extreme caution when burning debris

(FILE)
(FILE)(KEVN)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Forestry is urging everyone to use proper precautions when using a burn pile to get rid of yard debris, otherwise it could turn into a wildfire.

”We understand that burning leaves and sticks is a common way of cleaning up your yard. However, if you decide to burn your yard debris, there are certain precautions that should be taken,” John Miller with VDOF said in a news release Monday, February 7.

The department is asking you do the following before burning yard debris:

  • Check local ordinances to make sure burning is permitted in your area.
  • Monitor your local forecast, and never burn on dry, windy days.
  • Explore alternative ways to dispose of the debris.

If you do decide to burn, here are some tips from VDOF to ensure your fire doesn’t become a wildfire.

  • Clear the burn site down to the bare soil.
  • Keep a water source and a rake or shovel close by your fire.
  • Have adequate assistance.
  • Never leave your fire or hot coals unattended.
  • Make sure your fire is completely extinguished and coals are cool to the touch before leaving the burn site.
  • Call 911 for help immediately if your fire escapes. Several minutes may pass before a fire department or the Forestry Department can arrive on the scene.

“The storms that came through Virginia in January left large amounts of vegetative debris in their wake,” Miller said. “If you choose to burn, please do so responsibly. It only takes one spark or ember to start a wildfire.”

For more information, visit the VDOF webpage on safe debris burning.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
Henrico County Schools
Henrico schools no longer allowing maskless students in class
Glen Allen's principal says students are safe and that there will be an increased police...
2 charged following fight at Glen Allen High School
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
VT students from Richmond area share concerns after shooting in Blacksburg Friday night
Henrico County Public Schools says it will no longer allow maskless students in the classroom
News to Know for Feb. 7: Henrico Schools mask update; Blacksburg shooting update; Cold, rainy

Latest News

Virginia Capitol.
‘Second Look’ bill would allow incarcerated to petition for resentencing
Flower shops in Richmond gear up for the busiest holiday of the year.
Richmond florists adapt to supply chain issues to meet Valentine’s Day demand, urge ordering early
Traffic alert
1 killed, 2 injured in Rt. 288 crash in Powhatan
Henrico police are investigating several fights that occurred at the Deep Run H.S. basketball...
Police investigate fights at Deep Run High School basketball games
Glen Allen's principal says students are safe and that there will be an increased police...
2 charged following fight at Glen Allen High School