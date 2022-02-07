Two cats killed in Richmond apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Red Cross is assisting two families after an apartment fire in Richmond on Sunday.

Crews responded to 1261 Nelson Street just before 11:00 a.m. for the report of an apartment fire with three children possibly inside.

At approx. 10:56 a.m., crews responded to 1261 Nelson St for the report of an apt fire with 3 children possibly inside. Once on scene, crews saw smoke coming from the eaves. The children were out of the apt & with a @RichmondPolice officer, who had responded. They were not hurt. pic.twitter.com/zgDz9sOpk9 — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) February 6, 2022

Crews quickly worked to put out a fire in a bedroom, and the children safe standing next to a police officer on the scene.

Two cats died in the fire, and the Red Cross is assisting eight people in total.

Fire officials say the fire was ruled accidental.

