Two cats killed in Richmond apartment fire

Crews responded to 1261 Nelson Street for the report of an apartment fire
Crews responded to 1261 Nelson Street for the report of an apartment fire(Richmond Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Red Cross is assisting two families after an apartment fire in Richmond on Sunday.

Crews responded to 1261 Nelson Street just before 11:00 a.m. for the report of an apartment fire with three children possibly inside.

Crews quickly worked to put out a fire in a bedroom, and the children safe standing next to a police officer on the scene.

Two cats died in the fire, and the Red Cross is assisting eight people in total.

Fire officials say the fire was ruled accidental.

