Two cats killed in Richmond apartment fire
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Red Cross is assisting two families after an apartment fire in Richmond on Sunday.
Crews responded to 1261 Nelson Street just before 11:00 a.m. for the report of an apartment fire with three children possibly inside.
Crews quickly worked to put out a fire in a bedroom, and the children safe standing next to a police officer on the scene.
Two cats died in the fire, and the Red Cross is assisting eight people in total.
Fire officials say the fire was ruled accidental.
