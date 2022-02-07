Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Three people displaced after house fire in Richmond

The Red Cross was requested to assist two adults and one juvenile
The Red Cross was requested to assist two adults and one juvenile(Richmond Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews in Richmond responded to a house fire that occurred overnight.

At 10:36 p.m., crews responded to 3909 Peyton Avenue for reports of a house fire.

Once on scene, crews found heavy smoke coming from the home, and that the occupants had exited the house safely.

Crews responded to 3909 Peyton Ave. for reports of a house fire
Crews responded to 3909 Peyton Ave. for reports of a house fire(Richmond Fire Department)

There were no injuries reported, and the Red Cross was requested to assist two adults and one juvenile.

Fire officials were able to determine that the fire was accidental and the source of the blaze was heated grease on the kitchen stove.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
Henrico County Schools
Henrico schools no longer allowing maskless students in class
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
VT students from Richmond area share concerns after shooting in Blacksburg Friday night
What started out feeling like just a cold ended up putting Steve Rose in a coma and on life...
36-year-old COVID patient wakes up from coma with a message for others
Essex schools releases students early from schools after dozens of teachers call out of work.
Essex County schools dismiss students early after dozens of staff members call out

Latest News

Research shows only 3% of surveyed consumers actually froze their credit after receiving a data...
Study: Americans know about credit freezes but rarely use them
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B.A. Boyle at 540-658- 4400.
Deputies search for suspect after two women were assaulted at Walmart
Gas prices in Richmond increased by 8.3 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.18...
Richmond gas prices increase by 9.5 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy
good debt vs bad debt
Good debt vs Bad debt