Three people displaced after house fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews in Richmond responded to a house fire that occurred overnight.

At 10:36 p.m., crews responded to 3909 Peyton Avenue for reports of a house fire.

WORKING FIRE: At approximately 10:36 p.m. yesterday (February 6, 2022), crews responded to 3909 Peyton Avenue for reports of a house fire. Once on scene, they encountered heavy fire coming from the structure. All occupants were able to exit the house safely. pic.twitter.com/iaI2fvKIjS — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) February 7, 2022

Once on scene, crews found heavy smoke coming from the home, and that the occupants had exited the house safely.

Crews responded to 3909 Peyton Ave. for reports of a house fire (Richmond Fire Department)

There were no injuries reported, and the Red Cross was requested to assist two adults and one juvenile.

Fire officials were able to determine that the fire was accidental and the source of the blaze was heated grease on the kitchen stove.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.