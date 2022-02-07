Supreme Court of Virginia dismisses lawsuit filed by Chesapeake parents over school masking

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Supreme Court of Virginia dismissed a lawsuit filed by 13 Chesapeake parents challenging Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that lifts mask mandates at schools.

The parents claimed Youngkin overstepped his bounds with that executive order that allowed parents to decide if their child would wear a mask in school or not.

The Supreme Court of Virginia threw out that lawsuit, citing technicalities. The court essentially said the case asked for solutions the justices can’t provide.

This comes just days after a judge in Arlington ruled with seven school districts, including Richmond, to halt the executive order temporarily.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares released the following statement:

“Today, the Supreme Court of Virginia rejected a challenge out of the City of Chesapeake to Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order Number 2. The Governor and I are pleased with today’s ruling. At the beginning of this pandemic, Governor Northam used his broad emergency powers to close places of worship, private businesses, and schools and impose a statewide mask mandate. Nearly two years later, we have better risk mitigation strategies and vaccines, and we know much more about the efficacy of requiring children to wear masks all day. We agree with the Court’s decision and will continue to defend the Executive Order. This is a victory for Virginia families.”

Democratic Leader Eileen Filler-Corn also released a statement following the dismissal:

“Today’s court decision has no bearing on the decision that came down Friday in favor of local school boards against Governor Youngkin’s unconstitutional executive order. My statement on last Friday’s court decision still stands.

“Governor Youngkin and Attorney General Miyares are falsely applauding today’s ruling out of Chesapeake on a separate case, causing further confusion on the Governor’s unconstitutional executive order and what it means for Virginia families. We all want our schools to remain safe and open for in-person learning. We also want a return to normal for our students, but the timing and decision should be driven by science and local communities, not politics.”

