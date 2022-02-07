Second graders help RACC pets tell their stories to find forever home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The director of Richmond Animal Care and Control collaborated with a second grade teacher to make classwork fun for students all while helping pets find their forever homes.

When the RACC director brought adoptable pup Snow to St. Michael’s Episcopal School on Monday it wasn’t just so Snow could get some fun time with kids. Instead, the two visited the school to inspire the students of Mrs. Jones’ class to write a persuasive story from the perspective of a shelter pet waiting to be adopted.

The students wrote their stories and drew pictures of the pets they chose to compliment their writings.

The staff of RACC held a walk through on Saturday at the shelter with each animal’s own story and colorful artistic renderings of each pet attached to the front of their kennels.

The second grade class (shout out to Mrs. Jones) at St. Michael's Episcopal School created and implemented an amazing... Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Friday, February 4, 2022

According to RACC, their stories are very persuasive. Yosemite, an American pit bull terrier is quoted in his story saying, “I like the animal shelter, but you would be the best! If you’re looking for a pet please, please, please take me home.”

A senior female German Shepherd named Famous Amos, after the cookie brand, asks potential adopters, “Don’t you love my name?”

These stories and many more are posted to their adoption profiles on their website.

See RACC’s adoptable pets here or visit their location at 1600 Chamberlayne Ave.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.