RVA Sports Awards hosted by Tiki Barber celebrate community accomplishments

RVA Sports Awards.
RVA Sports Awards.(Michael Simon | Michael Simon)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The inaugural RVA Sports Awards celebrated nine community members along with 400 guests on Saturday.

The event was hosted by NFL alum Tiki Barber, of Roanoke, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The ceremony was also serving as a fundraiser for the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation’s Sports Tourism Grant initiative, a program that gives grants to local sports organizations to develop new events and expand existing events to attract new visitors.

“The Richmond Region’s sport community is full of champions,” said J.C. Poma, Richmond Region Tourism Vice President of Community Relations. “We were thrilled to honor this year’s winners for their unwavering commitment to excellence and for helping to make our community a better place through their determination and dedication. We’re thankful for the partners, sponsors and athletes who helped make our inaugural event a success.”

The RVA Sports Award winners included:

  • Female Athlete of the Year- Keira D’Amato, individual Runner
  • Male Athlete of the Year– Chris Marston, Sportable
  • Coach of the Year – Marcus Lewis, Varina High School (football)
  • Team of the Year Presented – Patrick Henry High School, boys varsity volleyball
  • Moment of the Year – PONY League Players Make History - PONY League Baseball and Chesterfield County’s Abrielle Shaw faced off against Aubrey Easley in the 2021 PONY World Series. Shaw and Easley became the second and third girls to ever play at Pony League’s World Series level.
  • Community Champion Award– Bobby Ukrop
  • Power of Sport Award  – Michael Robinson
  • Courage Story – 804 Coaches for a Change

The awards show also helped fund a scholarship program to support two annual scholarships for students in Virginia State University’s sports and hospitality management program and in the Center for Sport Leadership at Virginia Commonwealth University.

For more information, visit www.RVASportsAwards.com.

