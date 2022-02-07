Richmond’s City Center plans move forward, Coliseum likely to be dismantled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council has formally approved the City Center Innovation District Small Area Plan. It has multiple prongs, starting with the removal of the 50-year-old Richmond Coliseum.

“We really need to get that moved. It’s beyond its useful life so having that out of the city center would be good for all of us,” said Brian Anderson, ChamberRVA CEO & President.

The plan covers a 20-block area and roughly 26 acres of land. The idea is to create a mix of residential and commercial use, but also have different developers bid on projects.

“Our goal is to be able to have zoning that allows by right the things we’re hoping to create here which is a mixed-use, mixed-income district. It will include no height limits,” said Sharon Ebert, City of Richmond Deputy Chief Administrative Officer.

In addition to aligning zoning with the types of development they want, city leaders hope to remove height restrictions for buildings in the area and eliminate parking requirements.

“If you look at most city centers that’s the densest part of the city. It has the highest buildings. It has the most value. One of the big objectives of doing this plan is to reduce our city footprint,” said Ebert.

The city has already sold the public safety building and work is underway to bring it down.

“We have so many properties that are nontaxable which is typical in a capital city. Having the ability to provide more density on the properties that we can provide tax revenue will help us all continue to have a lower tax rate,” said Anderson.

As for the Richmond Coliseum, city leaders believe it won’t be imploded, rather it will be dismantled due to all the valuable metal on the inside.

“The coliseum will probably be dismantled and that’s because it’s built with a steel frame and that steel right now is a hot commodity. So our guess is that most people who will be taking it down will want to sell the steel,” said Ebert.

Requests for offers on the first phase of the project should come out this Spring. The city hopes to have some changes in place down here over the next 5 to 8 years.

