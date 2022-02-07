Richmond school leaders to discuss employee bonuses, graduation plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Richmond, school leaders have a packed agenda for Monday’s school board meeting.

Among the items, Superintendent Jason Kamras says he will propose using a portion of federal stimulus funds for $3,000 for all full-time RPS employees - and $1,500 bonuses for part-time employees. However, the decision will ultimately require approval from the Virginia Department of Education.

Also during the meeting, the school board has a public hearing on the proposed school funding budget and discussions over plans for graduations.

According to the agenda, RPS is looking to hold graduation ceremonies at the Diamond again this year.

The meeting begins at 6 at MLK Jr. Middle School and will be live-streamed on YouTube.

