Richmond gas prices increase by 9.5 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond increased by 9.5 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.27 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.
According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 14.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.05 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.60 per gallon, which is a 55-cent difference, Gas Buddy says.
